Asian central banks may see scope to loosen monetary policy later this year as inflation moderates, heightening prospects for a soft landing in the region's economies, the International Monetary Fund said.

Average inflation in Asia fell to 2.6 percent in 2023 from 3.8 percent in 2022, with particularly swift progress in emerging economies, Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, told a news conference on Wednesday.

With inflationary pressures "receding rapidly," prospects for a soft landing were improving in Asia, he said.

"Many regional central banks are on course to reach their inflation targets in 2024. Provided policymakers hold steady until inflation is firmly reanchored, scope for monetary easing may emerge later in the year," he said in the briefing on the IMF's updated regional economic outlook.

However, Srinivasan warned of divergence among countries, with China's near-zero price growth last year "fueling concerns about deflation," while Japan's inflation will likely remain above the central bank's 2 percent target until 2025.

Related Damning probe ties forced labour in US prisons to popular global brands

Relatively benign inflation meant Asian central banks raised interest rates less than their counterparts in other regions, putting downward pressures on some Asian currencies in the fall of 2023, he said.