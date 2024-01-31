Surrounded by the desert mountains and clear blue sky of northern Chile, astronomers from the Vera C Rubin Observatory hope to revolutionize the study of the universe by affixing the world's largest-ever digital camera to a telescope.

The size of a small car and weighing 2.8 metric tons, the sophisticated piece of equipment will reveal views of the cosmos as never before, officials from the US-funded project told AFP news agency.

Beginning in early 2025, when the $800 million camera will snap its first photos, the machine will sweep the sky every three days, allowing scientists to reach new heights in their galactic analyses.

Researchers will be able to go from "studying one star and knowing everything in-depth about that one star, to studying thousands of stars at a time," said Bruno Dias, president of the Chilean Society of Astronomy (Sochias).

According to Stuartt Corder, deputy director of NOIRLab, the US research center running the observatory located 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) up the Cerro Pachon mountain, 560 kilometers (350 miles) north of Santiago, the new facility will usher in "a paradigm shift in astronomy."

The project solidifies Chile's dominant position in astronomical observation, as the South American country is home to a third of the globe's most powerful telescopes, according to Sochias, and boasts among the clearest skies on the planet.

The Rubin Observatory camera's first task will be to complete a 10-year review of the sky, called the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), which researchers hope will reveal information about 20 million galaxies, 17 billion stars and six million space objects.

The survey will give scientists an up-to-date inventory of images of the solar system, allow them to map our own galaxy, the Milky Way, and delve deeper into the study of energy and dark matter.

300 TVs for one picture

The new camera will be able to capture 3,200-megapixel photos –– resulting in images so large they would require more than 300 average-size high-definition televisions, lined up together, to view just one.

The machine, built in California, will have triple the capacity of the world's current most powerful camera, the 870-megapixel Hyper Suprime-Cam in Japan, and will have six times the capacity of NOIRLab's most powerful camera.