Swedish ombudsman awards Muslim woman forced to remove headscarf by doctor
Muslim woman was forced to remove her headscarf by a doctor in Sweden despite her religious beliefs.
Saying that the health center has not provided a reasonable explanation for the doctor’s insistence that the patient remove her headscarf, the ombudsman ruled that it has discriminated against the woman. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
January 31, 2024

Sweden’s Equality Ombudsman ruled in favor of a Muslim woman who complained that she was forced to take off her headscarf by a doctor at a health centre in central city of Uppsala last March.

Saying that the health centre has not provided a reasonable explanation for the doctor’s action, the ombudsman ruled on Tuesday that it has discriminated against the woman.

“It is important that everyone who seeks care feels secure that they will be treated in a non-discriminatory manner,” it added.

Consequently, it ordered the region of Uppsala to pay 70,000 Swedish Krona ($6,722) in compensation to the woman.

SOURCE:AA
