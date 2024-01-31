Sweden’s Equality Ombudsman ruled in favor of a Muslim woman who complained that she was forced to take off her headscarf by a doctor at a health centre in central city of Uppsala last March.

Saying that the health centre has not provided a reasonable explanation for the doctor’s action, the ombudsman ruled on Tuesday that it has discriminated against the woman.

“It is important that everyone who seeks care feels secure that they will be treated in a non-discriminatory manner,” it added.