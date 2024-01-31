Türkiye's tourism income has totalled $54.3 billion in 2023, up 16.9% on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed.

The total number of visitors, including Turkish citizens living abroad, was at 57 million in 2023, increasing by 11.1% year-on-year, the TurkStat said on Wednesday.

Last year, while 67.6% of tourists visited Türkiye mostly for "travel, entertainment, sportive and cultural activities," 67.4% of Turkish citizens living abroad visited to see relatives and friends.

In the last quarter alone, the tourism revenue increased by 6.8% to $12.27 billion with the number of visitors at 12.4 million, up 4.1% versus the same quarter 2022.

Last year, the number of Turkish citizens visiting foreign countries increased by 52.3% to 11.06 million while average expenditure was $639 per capita.

49.2 million foreign visitors

According to the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Türkiye welcomed 49.2 million foreign tourists in 2023, hiking 10.4% from the previous year.