Myanmar's junta has eased rules on the registration of political parties, state media has reported, hours before a state of emergency is set to expire.

The junta seized power on February 1, 2021 after making unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud during 2020 elections won resoundingly by the party of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military has said it will hold fresh elections but has repeatedly extended the state of emergency imposed when it seized power, as it battles opponents across swathes of the country.

Wednesday's new order halves to 50,000 the number of members parties must have in order to contest national elections, and cuts the number of townships they must operate in.

The notice signed by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing makes no mention of why the changes were made.

Before the coup, Suu Kyi's NLD party trounced military-aligned rivals at the polls.

Last year the junta-stacked election commission announced the scrapping of the first-past-the-post system –– under which the NLD won its crushing majorities.

A proportional representation system would be used across the country, it said.