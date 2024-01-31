Important stakeholders are discussing a plan that can result in a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, which has been waging a deadly war on Gaza since October 7th.

Intelligence chiefs from Israel, the US and Egypt met with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani, in Paris over the weekend to discuss the three-step proposal.

Hamas, the resistance group in control of the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, confirmed on Tuesday that it received a draft of the ceasefire proposal.

This marks the most significant attempt to end Israel’s ground and aerial attacks in which more than 26,000 people, many of them women and children, have been killed.

Here’s a breakdown of what the proposal is about.

A three-stage solution

In a statement released to Reuters, Hamas outlined a three-stage proposal.

The first phase involves a pause in fighting and the release of elderly, civilian women and children hostages, accompanied by the delivery of significant humanitarian aid to address Gaza’s food and health crisis.

The second phase includes the release of female Israeli soldiers, increased aid deliveries, and the restoration of utility services such as electricity and water supply.

The third phase focuses on releasing the bodies of deceased Israeli troops in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, including male military recruits.

The statement clarified that military operations on both sides would have to stop during each phase. Negotiations will determine the specific number of Palestinian prisoners to be released at each stage, with a focus on those who face long prison sentences.