Militants have killed at least 12 villagers in a spate of attacks in eastern DRC, a local official and a civil society leader said as the country's president ruled out dialogue with neighbouring Rwanda over a related conflict.

The killings in DRC's North Kivu province took place on Tuesday and were carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces, armed militants believed to be linked to the Daesh terror group.

The militants attacked three villages in the Beni territory, according to Kinos Katuho, the president of the local Mamove civil society organisation.

Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. The armed groups have long waged campaigns of violence in the mineral-rich region and have been accused of mass killings.

The conflict spiked in late 2021 when another rebel group, which goes by the name M23 and which had been largely dormant, resurfaced and initiated attacks to seize territory.

The group allegedly has support from neighbouring Rwanda, though the country denies ties.