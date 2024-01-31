Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasised the importance of the 1936 Montreux Convention, which regulates the passage of ships through the Turkish Straits, for the Black Sea region.

"The Montreux Convention continues to serve as a guarantee of the region's security," Hakan Fidan told reporters on Wednesday in the Romanian capital Bucharest following talks with his counterpart Luminita Odobescu.

He emphasised that Ankara is implementing the accord, signed between 10 nations including both Türkiye and Romania, in an "impartial and meticulous" manner and reiterated that any discussions on it are out of the question.

Fidan noted that during their meeting, he and Odobescu discussed recent developments in the Balkans and the Middle East, including the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Turkish foreign minister once again called on Israel to implement provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice earlier this month and declare an immediate cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave.

Two million people 'left to die'

Israel has been continuing its attacks on Gaza, where survivors face challenges of hunger and epidemic diseases.