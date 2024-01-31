In recent weeks, Katharine Birbalsingh, dubbed “Britain’s strictest headteacher”, has sparked controversy for instigating a prayer ban at the Michaela Community School she founded in 2014. Serving as headteacher, with Suella Braverman as the first chair of governors, Birbalsingh now faces a High Court challenge from a Muslim student who views the ban as discriminatory.

In defence of her decision, during an interview with the British news organisation Unherd, Birbalsingh explained that the school's atmosphere had become “quite horrible”. She cited instances where students started wearing hijabs and praying in the playground. The school lacked a designated prayer room for its significant Muslim student population.

Birbalsingh emphasised that, at Michaela, “children of all races and religions buy into something bigger than themselves: our country”.

However, many argue that her stance reflects a political agenda, pressuring British Muslims to sacrifice aspects of their religious identity for patriotic conformity, assuming that these two facets of identity are incompatible, and promoting an image of a suspect community -- all of which contradicts the rhetoric of ‘Community Cohesion’ and multiculturalism.

The controversy is part of a broader concern about the alleged targeting of the Muslim community, exemplified by initiatives such as the Prevent programme. Launched in 2003, Prevent – one of the four components of the United Kingdom's broader counterterrorism and deradicalisation strategy called ‘Contest’ – has faced widespread condemnation for being ineffective in its mission to combat violence and fundamentally discriminating against the Muslim community. Organisations like the United Nations, Amnesty International, Liberty, and Big Brother Watch have consistently challenged its principles and impact.

Intersection of schooling and securitisation

On July 18 last year, the UK government launched the Contest 2023 strategy, defining it as “a refreshed approach to the evolving and enduring threat from terrorism”. Its Prevent strand, incorporating recommendations from the Independent Review of Prevent by William Shawcross, primarily focuses on the threat posed by “Islamist terrorism”, neglecting “far-right extremist ideologies”.

“This means it is quite simply a political project,“ Dr Layla Aitlhadj, the director of Prevent Watch, an organisation that monitors the Prevent programme and provides support for people affected by the strategy, tells TRT World.

“Prevent, even by its own logic, reveals anti-Muslim and racial bias because fewer Prevent referrals from the so-called Islamist extremism category end up in the Channel interventions compared to those with right-wing ideologies. So, the referrals do not match the actual threat.”

Fionnuala Ni Aolain, former UN special rapporteur on the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering the threat of terrorism, tells TRT World that her mandate has long expressed concerns about Prevent, noting its discriminatory, stereotyped, and negative view of Muslims in the United Kingdom.

Since its 2013 revision, Prevent has imposed a statutory duty on various public service providers such as schools, universities, hospitals, and prisons to identify individuals at risk of radicalisation, drawing large sections of civil society into the programme. Critics argue that this has led to a climate of distrust and suspicion in public services, especially within the education sector.

Three years after the revision, the National Union of Teachers voted in favour of scrapping the strategy, raising their voice for the need to "Stop education professionals being the secret service of the public sector."

Dr Aitlhadj reveals that, in fact, the education sector accounts for over a third of Prevent referrals.

However, this indicates a problem with Prevent – which, at its core, criminalises many ideas and behaviours that are simply part of growing up and are youthful expressions – and not with young people, she explains.

The supposed signs of radicalisation that public service workers must report include, for instance, someone changing their “style of dress or personal appearance”, being “disrespectful or angry towards family and peers”, and “changing friends groups and associations” – thus, raising concerns about potential bias, prejudice, or racism in identifying these signs, when adolescent behaviour couples with the expression of religious identity and leading to the disproportionate targeting of Muslim children under the age of 18.

“We see through our case studies how young Muslim boys tend to receive the most discrimination under the lens of Prevent. It may be the case that many of these referrals are such misinformed referrals that they never make it far enough in the pipeline to be recorded as official statistics, but the bias in Prevent referrals imitates the bias in general against young Muslim boys and men across the security and policing sphere,” Dr Aitlhadj says.

T.S., a 22-year-old British woman of Saudi Arabian descent and an Oxford University graduate who prefers to go by her initials, recalls first encountering Prevent in her Islamic high school, where male students have been particularly targeted by the strategy.