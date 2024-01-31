The ambulance left its usual home base at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis six days ago with as many bandages, syringes and other basics as its crew could find, and has been operating as a mobile clinic ever since as there is no way back.

The hospital, the largest still functioning in southern Gaza, is in an area of the city where Israel's intense attacks take place, making it too dangerous for patients or even ambulances to pass.

"We now function as an ambulance field point in central Khan Younis," said paramedic Nassim Hassan, who heads the emergency unit at Nasser Hospital.

That means treating patients who arrive by their own means, or rushing to collect wounded people, including in locations very close to the frontlines, and taking them to tents with basic medical facilities.

"Since we left six days ago, we have been working. There's a lot of injuries among the displaced who were in the industrial quarter and some schools. Many of the injured left loaded on carts, tuk-tuks, cars or even on foot."

Massive displacement

Khan Younis saw a huge influx of displaced people during the first weeks of Israel's war on Gaza, after the Israeli army told civilians to evacuate the northern part of the enclave for their own safety.

Since then, Israeli attacks have moved south and into the heart of the city, causing new waves of displacement towards Rafah, on Gaza's southern boundary with Egypt, and making conditions ever harsher and more dangerous for those Palestinians left behind in Khan Younis.

With no immediate prospect of getting new supplies from any hospital storeroom, Hassan was concerned about running out of essentials.