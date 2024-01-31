WORLD
2 MIN READ
UNRWA is 'backbone' of all humanitarian aid in Gaza: UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscores the importance of keeping "UNRWA’s vital work going to meet the dire needs of civilians in Gaza", the occupied West Bank and beyond.
UNRWA is 'backbone' of all humanitarian aid in Gaza: UN chief
Meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the crisis in the Gaza Strip at U.N. headquarters in New York / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
January 31, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) amid the agency's funding crisis, which was sparked by allegations that some of its employees in Gaza took part in the October 7 cross-border attack on Israel.

"UNRWA is the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza," Guterres said on Wednesday at the opening of the 2024 session of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

"I appeal to all member states to guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s life-saving work," he said, adding that the UN "immediately" acted after receiving the "very serious allegations" against UNRWA staff members.

"I was personally horrified by these accusations. Yesterday, I met with donors to listen to their concerns and to outline the steps we are taking to address them," he added.

"I underscored the importance of keeping UNRWA’s vital work going to meet the dire needs of civilians in Gaza, and to ensure its continuity of services to Palestine refugees in the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria," Guterres said.

RECOMMENDED

The agency said it terminated contracts with several employees following Israeli allegations that some of its staffers were involved in the October 7 attack.

At least 12 countries — including the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Finland, and Japan — have suspended funding for the agency which was established in 1949 to help Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.

RelatedUN funding cut: Is it part of Israel's grander plan to expel Palestinians?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Gulf Clan, major Colombia drug cartel, halts peace talks after Trump-Petro pact
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters