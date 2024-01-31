The United Nations' top court has mostly rejected Ukraine's claims that Russia was financing "terrorism" in eastern Ukraine, saying only that Moscow had failed to investigate alleged breaches.

Kiev had accused Moscow of being a "terrorist state" whose support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was a harbinger of the full-fledged 2022 war.

It wanted Russia to compensate all civilians caught up in the conflict, as well as victims from Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down over eastern Ukraine.

But on Wednesday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) tossed out most of Ukraine's pleas, ruling only that Russia was "failing to take measures to investigate facts... regarding persons who have allegedly committed an offence."

The ICJ "rejects all other submissions made by the Ukraine," it said in a statement.

This case predates Russia's 2022 military campaign in Ukraine. The ICJ will decide on Friday whether it has jurisdiction to rule in a separate case over that war.

'Lawfare'

The court said that only cash transfers could be considered as support for alleged terrorist groups under the terms of the international convention on terrorism financing.