It is a mild winter day in Kolkata. A 40-year-old man is driving with his daughter on a no-nonsense looking bridge. Suddenly he stops midway, rushing to jump off. After some commotion and timely intervention from the city police, the man is deterred from ending his life, lured by a meal of biryani and a promise of a job. A suicide is averted!

The incident that happened earlier this month made headlines across India, with citizens expressing relief that a life was saved by biryani.

Biryani (also spelled biriyani), is a one-pot meal, usually made with succulent pieces of meat or chicken and long-grained rice, blended with caramelised curls of onions and a host of fragrant spices.

It can be a life-saver and yet in present-day India, biryani has become a politicised dog whistle for the Hindu-nationalist government amid its continuing campaign of "othering."

Despite the recent campaigns against it, biryani remains beloved across India. It is actually the most ordered dish in the country, according to India’s largest food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato.

In fact Indians ordered one biryani every 2.25 seconds last year, Swiggy reported. The company also said that a whopping 430,000 biryanis were ordered by customers on the first day of 2023. Meanwhile, Zomato said 2.5 biryanis are ordered on its platforms every second.

Behind the delicious comfort food lies a fascinating story. From its journey as a dish only cooked in royal kitchens to being served "en masse" and becoming the most popular, and ultimate hunger saviour of urban India (for the eighth year in a row) biryani is more than just a meal.

It is a sentiment; an integral part of the subcontinent’s cultural history layered like the food itself, and rooted in early modern India or even before.

The history of biryani in India has more than one interpretation, with the commonly accepted fact that the word is etymologically connected to the word "berenj," which means rice in Persian.

Food historians like Lizzie Collingham believe that biryani emerged from Mughal royal kitchens. Referring to third Mughal emperor Akbar the Great’s life and reign from 1556 to 1605 in her book Curry, A Tale of Cooks and Conquerors, Collingham defines biryani as a "syntheses" of the subtle Persian pilaf and the bold Hindustani rice dishes high on spices.

Salma Hussain, another writer who has been documenting Muslim/Mughal food for decades, notes that Indian biryani’s namesake in Isfahan no longer contains rice and is now combined with bread. The relatively spicier version retaining rice and meat is purely an Indian attribute.

Pratibha Karan, author of the book Biryani, speculates that the dish may have been a quick offering to soldiers camping for the night, or in its ancestral form may have travelled to the south of India with Arab traders in the seventh century.

Despite different theories about its origin, the wider understanding is that biryani’s transformation to its Indian form as it is loved today, and how it is cooked and served, stems from the Mughal era.

This is when biryani moved from the royal kitchen to the streets, becoming one of the most consumed foods in the country. So much so that there are loyal fans of schools of biryani, with ever-argumentative Indians championing their provincial variety.

The list is long with every region boasting its own - North to South, East to West. There's the ubiquitous Delhi biryani, originating from Old Delhi.