Turkish, Ukrainian ministers discuss reconstruction of Ukraine
Support of Turkish contractors will be cornerstone of collaboration, particularly in reconstruction of Ukraine's damaged infrastructure and superstructure, says Turkish trade minister.
Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu (R) stressed that Türkiye will always continue its support to Ukraine. / Photo: AA / AA
January 31, 2024

Turkish and Ukrainian ministers have discussed the reconstruction process of Ukraine in Istanbul at an event dedicated to helping the war-torn nation rebuild.

Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, and Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov came together on Wednesday for the Forum on the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

During the meeting, officials discussed the role of Türkiye in the reconstruction process, according to Bolat's statement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"The experience gained from the successful projects undertaken by Turkish contractors in various regions of the world to date will be a cornerstone of the collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the reconstruction of Ukraine's damaged infrastructure and superstructure," he said.

Bolat stressed that the ministers conducted significant assessments on expanding Türkiye and Ukraine's mutual trade volume and enhancing economic relations.

"We sincerely believe that this productive meeting with Kubrakov will contribute to further strengthening the economic and strategic relations between Türkiye and Ukraine," he added.

Uraloglu also spoke about the meeting, saying: "We had a meeting on our relations based on our deep-rooted historical friendship ties. We will always continue our support to Ukraine."

