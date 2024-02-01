Thursday, February 1, 2024

1840 GMT — Hamas has given "initial positive confirmation" to a proposal for the cessation of fighting in Gaza and the release of hostages, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman said.

US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators met with Israeli intelligence officials in Pairs on Sunday where they proposed a six-week pause in the Gaza war and a hostage-prisoner exchange for Hamas to review.

"That proposal has been approved by the Israeli side and now we have an initial positive confirmation from the Hamas' side," Majed al Ansari told an audience at a Washington-based graduate school.

"There is still a very tough road in front of us," said Ansari.

"We are optimistic because both sides now agreed to the premise that would lead to a next pause... We're hopeful that in the next couple of weeks, we'll be able to share good news about that," he added.

1841 GMT — 'Everyone in Gaza is hungry' : UN chief appeals for heightened aid

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urgently called for increased humanitarian aid into Gaza because of severe hunger, mass displacement and a crumbling humanitarian system.

"I call for rapid, safe, unhindered, expanded & sustained humanitarian access throughout Gaza," Guterres wrote on X.

"Everyone in Gaza is hungry. 1.7 million people have been displaced. The humanitarian system in collapsing," he said, highlighting the critical situation.

1814 GMT — International Union of Muslim Scholars calls for ‘peaceful’ demonstrations during Jerusalem Week

The International Union of Muslim Scholars has called for "peaceful" demonstrations in support of Jerusalem and Gaza as part of events during the World Jerusalem Week from February 2 to 9.

A news conference in Qatar at the group’s headquarters, included the head of Union, Ali Muhyiddin al Qaradaghi, General-Secretary Ali Muhammad al Sallabi and several scholars and academics.

Al Qaradaghi emphasised in a statement Israel's intense attacks and blockade for the past 118 days against Gaza and urged the world to raise their voices against the tragic events in the enclave and Palestine, where Palestinians are fighting for their freedoms and a saga of heroism and liberation is unfolding.

1735 GMT — France's objective is to speed up ceasefire in Gaza: Macron

France is seeking to reach a ceasefire in embattled Gaza faster, the country’s President Emmanuel Macron has said.

"France's objective is to speed up the ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of all hostages," he told a press conference after a European Council meeting in Brussels.

Although the war in Gaza was on the agenda of the meeting, in the council’s published conclusions, there was just a single vague sentence on the conflict.

“The European Council discussed the latest developments in the Middle East,” it said.

1712 GMT —Spanish premier says he will keep pushing EU to ‘act coherently’ on Gaza

Spain’s prime minister has said that he will continue pushing the EU to “act coherently" on Israel's war in Gaza.

Noting the “extreme and serious situation in Gaza” Pedro Sanchez he said that Spain, along with other European nations, urged the EU to speak “substantially” on the conflict during the special meeting of the European Council.

However, in the council’s published conclusions, there was just a single sentence on the conflict: “The European Council discussed the latest developments in the Middle East.”

Sanchez acknowledged the “obvious” divisions on the crisis, but said he refused to give up promoting Spain’s position and urging the EU to call for Israel to “respect international humanitarian law.”

1704 GMT — US sanctions Israeli settlers over attacks on Palestinians

US President Joe Biden has signed a new executive order authorising sanctions against Israeli settlers who have been attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, as well as blacklisting four individuals.

The actions come as settler violence targeting Palestinians across the occupied West Bank has escalated dramatically for months amid Israel's war on the besieged Gaza.

The dramatic increase in settler violence in the occupied West Bank has prompted growing pressure from some of Biden's most vocal Democratic allies to take action to rein it in.

The authorities being rolled out bar the individuals from accessing the US financial system, freezing any property already subject to US jurisdiction, and bans them from US entry, two senior Biden administration officials said.

1645 GMT — Gaza cease-fire demonstrators stage rush-hour protest in US capital

Protesters have gathered outside Union Station in Washington, DC to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags chanted against President Joe Biden while unfurling banners saying “Free Palestine,” "We See Your Silence Ceasefire Now!" "End All US Aid to Israel!" "No to Occupation & Apartheid!" "End the Siege of Gaza Now,” and "Judaism Demands Freedom for Gaza and All Palestine."

One of the protesters at the transport hub, Sean Blackmon, told Anadolu Agency that every year, billions of US taxpayers’ dollars go to fund Israel's "facilitated genocide" of Palestinians.

"This protest is one among many. It is part of a movement that is designed to continue to put pressure on the US to end support for Israeli apartheid," he added.

1634 GMT — Nearly 9,000 Palestinian detainees held in Israeli jails: Israeli NGO

An Israeli rights group has revealed that the number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails nears 9,000, including a portion of those arrested in Gaza.

HaMoked said the figures obtained by Israeli prison authorities indicate that "8,926 security inmates are held in prisons inside Israel."

It said as of February, the Israeli army holds in its prisons, 2,084 Palestinian who were sentenced and 2,752 as remanded prisoners.

The group added that there are 3,484 held under Israeli administrative detention without charge or trial.

1553 GMT — China backs UN agency in Palestine, urges US, others to reconsider suspension of funds

Extending support to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, China has called on the US, UK and others to reconsider their decision of suspending funding to UNRWA.

The agency has “made important effort in easing the humanitarian situation in Gaza, playing an indispensable and irreplaceable role,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press briefing in Beijing.

“We call on the international community, especially major donors, to prioritize the lives of the people in Gaza, reconsider the decision to suspend funding, and continue to support the work of UNRWA,” he said, stressing that “collective punishment” against the people in Gaza should be avoided.

1501 GMT — Israel says it is nearing agreement with Egypt on Rafah, Philadelphia Corridor

Tel Aviv and Cairo are nearing deals about the city of Rafah and the Philadelphia Corridor along the border between Gaza and Egypt, Israeli Army Radio reported Thursday.

''Israel has committed to Egypt not to operate in the Rafah City south of the (Gaza) Strip until allowing the 1 million people there to evacuate the area,'' it said. ''This aims to reduce the waves of Palestinian refugees flowing from Gaza into Egyptian territory, which is of paramount concern to Cairo.”

There has been no comment from Egypt on the report.

1446 GMT — Norway 'reasonably optimistic' funding to UNRWA can get back on track

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has told Reuters he was "reasonably optimistic" some countries that had paused funding to the UNRWA would resume payments.

UNRWA on Thursday said its entire operations in the Middle East, not only in Gaza, will most likely be forced to shut down by the end of February if its funding remains suspended.

"I am reason ably optimistic that we will get funding back on track," Barth Eide said in an interview.

He said "many countries" were realising that the current situation could not last very long. He declined to name specific countries.

1430 GMT — UN Palestinian aid agency warns cuts may force shutdown

The UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees has said that international funding cuts may force the shutdown of its operations across the region "by the end of February".

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said that "if the funding remains suspended, we will most likely be forced to shut down our operations by end of February not only in Gaza but also across the region".

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said after talks with Lazzarini that he "emphasised the immediate need for the international community to support UNRWA, which plays an indispensable role for Palestinian refugees, serving as a lifeline for over two million Palestinians facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza".

1415 GMT — Israeli soldiers receive orders from commanders to burn homes in Gaza: Israeli media

Israeli soldiers in Gaza have received orders from their commanders to burn Palestinian homes and everything in Gaza, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

It said the homes being set on fire are chosen based on intelligence information, according to commanders who spoke to the newspaper.

Haaretz quoted three commanders who are leading the fight in Gaza who confirmed that burning homes in Gaza has become a "common practice."

The practice was applied to specific cases but later turned into common practice with the continuation of the war, said Haaretz.

1356 GMT — Israel releases 114 Palestinians, many with 'bone fractures'

Israeli authorities have released 114 Palestinians, including four women, who were detained by the Israeli army during their recent offensive on Gaza.

A Palestinian official with the Gaza crossing authorities said that the Palestinians were released through the Karem Abu Salem commercial crossing, also known as the Kerem Shalom crossing, in southern Gaza.

Ten of the released people, including a woman, were transferred to a hospital in Rafah city due to health conditions.

They suffered severe bone fractures, particularly in their hands and legs, as an apparent result of being beaten in custody by Israeli forces, a medical source said.

Some had blood clots on their necks and heads, while others suffered difficulty in breathing, wounds and scratches, and swelling in their hands, said the source.

1325 GMT — Israeli official tells US 'no alternative' to UN refugee agency in Gaza: Israeli Media