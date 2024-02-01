Thursday, February 1, 2024

The European Union's agreement $54 billion (50 billion euros) in aid for Ukraine sends a powerful message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"This 50 billion euros for four years also sent a very strong message to Putin just ahead of the second anniversary of his brutal invasion," the president of the European Commission told a news conference wrapping up a summit in Brussels.

1530GMT — Ukrainian nuclear staff barred from Russia-held plant: IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that workers from Ukraine's atomic energy operator Energoatom have been barred from the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was taken over by Russian forces in March 2022, one month after Moscow launched its military campaign in Ukraine, and its six reactors have been shut down.

As the plant is now manned by staff who have taken Russian nationality, it was not clear how many people are affected by the new order.

1528 GMT — Tough, united stance helped convince Orban on Ukraine aid, says Polish PM

The fact that EU countries had an uncompromising and united stance in talks with Viktor Orban helped persuade the Hungarian prime minister to agree to the package for Ukraine, Poland's prime minister has said.

"No one will look for rotten compromises," Tusk told reporters in Brussels.

We have been working... towards a clear position, which can be briefly described as follows: we want to support Ukraine in its war effort against Russia, there will be 27 of us, the entire community, and no one will pay anyone any reward for it. - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

1527 GMT —EU unity on Ukraine aid could help spur divided US: EU chiefs

EU leaders' unanimous decision to extend the new aid to Ukraine should help inspire the United States, which is bogged down in negotiations about its own aid package, EU institution leaders have said.

"I think it will be an encouragement for the United States also to do their fair share," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after a one-day summit of EU leaders.

European Council President Charles Michel, who chaired the summit, concurred.

"I'm convinced that this decision is also a signal to the American taxpayers, a demonstration that the EU assumes its responsibility and we know that we must show our leadership, must show that we are reliable and credible," he said.

1507 GMT — Kremlin says West does not agree on investigating Il-76 crash for 'fear of exposing itself’

The Kremlin has claimed that Western countries are refusing to take part in the investigation into the Russian military plane crash in the country’s Belgorod region last week for "fear of exposing themselves."

“None of them will be interested in conducting an investigation and stumbling upon themselves in this investigation. The position of the collective West, which is a direct participant in this armed conflict, is also obvious,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a press briefing in Moscow.

On Wednesday, Putin declared that the plane was “downed” by an American Patriot system.

1351 GMT —Orban says got 'guarantee' for Hungary's fears

Hungary's Orban said he had received guarantees about billions of euros in suspended EU aid in return for lifting a veto on the financial aid for Ukraine.

He said Hungary had been worried that EU money intended for Hungary would go to Ukraine.

"We finally negotiated a control mechanism to guarantee that the money would be used sensibly, and we received a guarantee that Hungary's money would not end up in Ukraine" he said.

1243 GMT — Russia says it has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons abroad except in Belarus

Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that Moscow has no plans to deploy nuclear weapon in other countries, except in Belarus.

Russian ally Belarus said in June that it had started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons that Russia deployed in the neighbouring country in the first such deployment outside Russia since the Soviet era.

1238 GMT —Ukraine says 'destroyed' Russian warship off Crimea

Ukraine said Thursday it had destroyed a Russian warship in the Black Sea off the Crimean peninsula, which has come under increasing Ukrainian attacks.

Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014 and is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, has been extensively targeted by Ukrainian drones and missiles.

"An enemy missile corvette was destroyed" during the night, Ukraine's military intelligence agency said in a statement online. Russia made no immediate comment.

The Ukraine agency named the vessel as the Ivanovets and claimed the ship was worth up to $70 million.

1031 GMT — EU members seal deal on $54B aid to Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel says the 27 EU countries have sealed a deal on aid to Ukraine just over an hour into a summit of the bloc's leaders and despite threats from Hungary to veto the move.

“We have a deal,” Michel said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote that all “27 leaders agreed on an additional 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget.”