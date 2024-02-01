WORLD
4 MIN READ
After Biden, Trump tries to win support of labour unions in election
Ex-president Donald Trump meets with leaders of Teamsters Union in Washington as he tries to chip away at President Joe Biden's organised labour support heading into a likely general election rematch.
After Biden, Trump tries to win support of labour unions in election
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump meets with leaders of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters at their headquarters on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 1, 2024

Former US president Donald Trump has met leaders of one of the country's largest labour unions as he seeks the backing of blue-collar America in his bid for a stunning White House return.

The sit-down with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in Washington on Wednesday came with Trump, a Republican, hoping to leach away support for Democratic President Joe Biden among manual labourers as the pair look set for a rematch in November's election.

Republicans are the less labour-friendly of the two parties, but many of their conservative social policies have been able to resonate with rank-and-file union members at the ballot box even as labour leaders have generally endorsed Democrats.

"A big part of the voting bloc votes for me — a very big part... nobody knows what the exact number is — but some people say more than 50 percent of the Teamsters vote for me," Trump told reporters after the meeting.

"So we had a very productive meeting with a lot of Teamster representatives."

Biden — sometimes nicknamed "Union Joe" — was endorsed last week by the United Auto Workers [UAW] and describes himself as the most pro-union US president ever.

That backing earned the UAW president Shawn Fain an angry rebuke from Trump, who called the labour leader a "dope."

RelatedAmerica's largest auto workers union puts its support behind Biden

'I've employed thousands of Teamsters'

RECOMMENDED

Trump is leading former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley comfortably after the two opening contests in the Republican primary and is expected to be anointed as the party's standard-bearer at its convention in July.

Victory in November though will require him to win back much of the support he hemorrhaged to Biden in 2020 in the all-important swing states of the Midwest — the working class heartland of American manufacturing.

Trump is not expecting to receive the Teamsters' endorsement, as the union went with Biden in 2020, praising the Democrat's "long history of standing with unions and workers on the job site."

"Stranger things have happened. Usually a Republican wouldn't get that endorsement — usually they only do Democrats," Trump said.

"But my case is different as I've employed thousands of Teamsters."

Teamsters president Sean O'Brien described the conversation as "pleasant" and "direct," telling reporters Trump and a group of officials discussed workers' rights, bankruptcy reform and other union priorities.

O 'Brien added that Biden has also committed to a meeting and his members had "more questions" of both candidates.

He said his Teamsters would typically reveal who they are backing after the summer party conventions but added that "the endorsement or non-endorsement may come sooner than later. We haven't made a decision."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Gulf Clan, major Colombia drug cartel, halts peace talks after Trump-Petro pact
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters