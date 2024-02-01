Former US president Donald Trump has met leaders of one of the country's largest labour unions as he seeks the backing of blue-collar America in his bid for a stunning White House return.

The sit-down with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in Washington on Wednesday came with Trump, a Republican, hoping to leach away support for Democratic President Joe Biden among manual labourers as the pair look set for a rematch in November's election.

Republicans are the less labour-friendly of the two parties, but many of their conservative social policies have been able to resonate with rank-and-file union members at the ballot box even as labour leaders have generally endorsed Democrats.

"A big part of the voting bloc votes for me — a very big part... nobody knows what the exact number is — but some people say more than 50 percent of the Teamsters vote for me," Trump told reporters after the meeting.

"So we had a very productive meeting with a lot of Teamster representatives."

Biden — sometimes nicknamed "Union Joe" — was endorsed last week by the United Auto Workers [UAW] and describes himself as the most pro-union US president ever.

That backing earned the UAW president Shawn Fain an angry rebuke from Trump, who called the labour leader a "dope."

'I've employed thousands of Teamsters'