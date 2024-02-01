NOTE: This story contains graphic description of violence that may be unsettling to some readers

An American man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia has posted a gruesome video on social media that shows him holding up the severed head and railing against the government, authorities said.

Justin Mohn, 32, who is charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse, was armed and had jumped a fence at a National Guard facility about 160 kilometres when he was arrested late on Tuesday, hours after the gruesome murder, a Guard spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The father, identified as Michael F. Mohn, was found decapitated in the bathroom of the home in Levittown, where his son also lived.

The YouTube video, more than 14 minutes long, showed Justin Mohn picking up the head and identifying his father by name.

Police said it appeared he was reading from a script as he encouraged violence against government officials and called his father a traitor to his country.

Michael Mohn was a federal employee and an engineer with the geo-environmental section of the US Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our teammate Michael Mohn. ... Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mohn family, and we are focused on supporting our grieving employees at this time," the district said in a statement.

Police said Michael Mohn's wife, Denice Mohn, arrived home and found the body about 7 pm on Tuesday.

Officers found the body, a machete and bloody rubber gloves, according to a police affidavit. Denice Mohn told police her husband's white Toyota Corolla and her son were missing.

In a statement, YouTube said the video, which was uploaded and not livestreamed, was removed for violating its graphic violence policy, and Justin Mohn's channel was shut down.

Police said the video was online for about five hours.

Mohn, who also was arrested on a weapons possession charge, was arraigned on Wednesday and held without bail with a hearing scheduled for February 8.

Police and prosecutors were expected to release additional details at a news conference on Friday.

An attorney for Mohn wasn't listed in court records, and a message seeking comment on his behalf was left at a phone listing for him.

The district court office said it had no record of a lawyer representing him.

'I totally screamed'

In the video posted after the killing, he described his father as a 20-year federal employee. He also espoused a variety of conspiracy theories and rants about the Biden administration, immigration and the border, fiscal policy, urban crime and the war in Ukraine.

Mohn drove his father's car to Fort Indiantown Gap, where he was taken into custody, Captain Pete Feeney of the Middletown Township Police Department said.