Myanmar on Thursday entered its fourth year after a coup, with the embattled junta warning it will do "whatever it takes" to crush opposition to its rule.

The junta extended a state of emergency by six months on the eve of the anniversary, once again delaying promised elections, with a fresh round of US sanctions announced hours later.

In the early hours of February 1, 2021, security forces rounded up Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and lawmakers from her National League for Democracy (NLD) party as they prepared to take their seats in parliament.

The military claimed widespread fraud had taken place during polls weeks before when the NLD had trounced a military-backed rival in a vote observers had concluded was largely free and fair.

Across the country, huge marches against the coup were met by a brutal and sustained crackdown that sent thousands of protesters seeking ways to fight back.

'Whatever it takes'

More than 4,400 people have been killed in the military's crackdown on dissent and over 25,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

Clashes and reprisals have ravaged swathes of Myanmar since, forcing more than two million people to flee their homes, according to the UN.

On Wednesday, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said the military would do "whatever it takes" to crush opposition to its rule.

The announcement came after the military extended a state of emergency, further delaying a timetable for fresh elections it has promised to hold.

Due to expire at midnight, the state of emergency was kept in place to "continue the process of combatting terrorists", the junta said in a statement.

A bloody quagmire