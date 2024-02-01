Legal experts and rights activists have labelled as “extrajudicial execution” the killing of three Palestinians in a hospital by Israeli soldiers disguised as doctors and nurses.

The soldiers used silenced weapons to kill the three Palestinians - two of them brothers – at the Ibn Sina Hospital in the city of Jenin in the Occupied West Bank early Tuesday morning.

The incident comes amid growing civilian casualties across the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have stepped up their onslaught on Palestinians, coinciding with Tel Aviv’s onslaught on the besieged enclave of Gaza.

"The gravity of this appalling act lies in the brazen indifference displayed by Israeli soldiers as they perpetrate egregious crimes within a civilian hospital, fully aware of surveillance cameras documenting their actions," says Ihsan Adel, international lawyer and Chair of Law for Palestine.

CCTV footage available online shows 10 Israeli soldiers dressed as doctors, nurses and civilians, carrying guns, moving through a hospital passage. Post-shooting footage shows bullet holes on a pillow and the blood-splattered walls of the hospital.

The Palestinian foreign ministry called it "a crime against humanity," while several experts TRT World spoke to called for legal accountability for Israel.

Adel adds that the incident underscores a disregard for international law, human rights, and life and points to confidence in impunity and a lack of accountability from the global community.

While describing the incident as "flagrantly" violating the sanctity of medical facilities and the trust placed in them, Adel says it also raises questions about "what horrors unfold away from scrutiny and in other locations?"

The brazen killings came just days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) decided to proceed with a case of genocide filed by South Africa over Israel’s indiscriminate killing of civilians in besieged Gaza.

Since October 7, Israel’s relentless bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza has killed close to 27,000 Palestinians - largely children and women.

On the latest incident, the Palestinian health ministry said that healthcare facilities hold special protection under international law and called on the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and other institutions to end the occupation's "crimes".

A spokesperson from Palestinian human rights organisation Al-Haq – based in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank – tells TRT World the killing by undercover Israeli forces "constitute a multilayered crime”.

Labelling it an "extrajudicial execution," the spokesperson says it was "a pre-meditated attack, directed towards a pre-identified target, with the express intention to kill", adding that it "amounts to the war crime of willful killing under Article 8(2)(a)(i) of the Rome Statute."

Tareq Shrourou, Director and Principal Lawyer at Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights(LPHR), says his organisation "agrees with the initial legal assessment, based on available information, that the killing of three Palestinians inside Ibn Sina hospital appears to be an extrajudicial execution."

According to Al-Haq’s spokesperson, "feigning civilian status" by inviting the confidence of others and betraying it "is prohibited under international humanitarian law and amounts to perfidy, which constitutes a war crime."

Under international humanitarian law, Shrourou says that hospitals hold a "special protected status.”

Hospitals can "only be targeted if transformed into military facilities, and killing wounded individuals within hospitals, even if combatants, constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law and is considered a war crime," says Adel.

Two of the three slain Palestinian men have been identified as brothers Mohammad and Basil Al-Ghazzawi and Mohammad Jalamna.

Basil was reportedly receiving medical treatment at the hospital for injuries he had sustained in an Israeli airstrike attack on October 25 last year. The spokesperson for Al-Haq says due to his injuries, Basil may be “considered hors de combat and thus cannot be targeted under international humanitarian law".