Global oil prices climbed in early trade, supported by signals from the US Federal Reserve on a possible start to rate cuts and as China unveiled new support measures for its embattled property market.

Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $81.03 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 47 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $76.33 at 0140 GMT, after falling by more than $2 a barrel in the previous session.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that interest rates had peaked and would move lower in coming months, with inflation continuing to fall and an expectation of sustained job and economic growth.

Reinforcing views that the central bank could start cutting interest rates by June, data showed US labour costs rose less than expected in the fourth quarter and the annual increase was the smallest in two years.

Lower rates and economic growth are supportive for oil demand.

China, the world's second biggest economy, unveiled new property support measures amid concerns about the fallout from the liquidation of developer Evergrande and as the country ended last year with the worst declines in new home prices in nearly nine years.