On January 30, 5:30 AM, Israeli forces abruptly entered the Ibn Sina Hospital. They were disguised as civilians, in medical and nurse clothing, and proceeded to the third floor of the hospital.

They assaulted medical staff there.

From there they went into a patient room where they killed three people: Mohammad and Basil al Ghazzawi, who were brothers, and Mohammad Jalamna, a friend to them.

Basil, 26, had been recuperating from an injury since October 2023. He was in critical condition. Fortunately he improved after undergoing a complex medical operation.

More specifically, and during this time, he was receiving specialized rehabilitative care. That went some ways to ameliorate his condition but he still faced major challenges, notably a paralysis in his lower body.

For the same reason he could not move on his own. He was bedridden. He needed help to do daily activities – going from his bed to the bathroom and so forth.

The three were killed because they happened to be in the same room together, when the Israelis entered. They actually shot them while they were sleeping. They didn’t give it a second thought.