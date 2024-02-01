CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Spain's Catalonia declares drought emergency for Barcelona
The emergency declaration aims to reduce water used in agriculture by 80 percent and for industry by 25 percent.
Spain's Catalonia declares drought emergency for Barcelona
Several heatwaves recorded in Spain and wider Europe last summer worsened the drought, lowering reservoirs' levels as water evaporation and consumption increased./ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
February 1, 2024

Spain's northeastern Catalonia region has declared a drought emergency for Barcelona and the surrounding area, which will now face tighter water restrictions following three years without significant rain.

The head of the regional government of Catalonia, Pere Aragones, announced on Thursday that the step after reservoirs in the Mediterranean region fell below 16 percent of their capacity.

That level is the benchmark set by the authorities for the application of a new round of water-saving measures that will affect some six million people.

"Catalonia is suffering the worst drought in the last century, we have never faced such a long and intense drought since rainfall records began," Aragones told a news conference.

The emergency aims to lower the daily amount of water permitted for residential and municipal purposes from 210 to 200 litres per person.

If the drought worsens, it could be lowered to 180 litres, and then 160 litres.

Greater cuts in agriculture, industry

RECOMMENDED

The water use restrictions will apply to Barcelona and 201 surrounding municipalities from Friday and they include a ban on filling private swimming pools and washing cars unless it is with recycled water.

Public gardens can only be irrigated with groundwater.

Agriculture and industry will face greater cuts. The emergency declaration aims to reduce water for crop irrigation by 80 percent and for industry by 25 percent.

Several heatwaves recorded in Spain and wider Europe last summer worsened the drought, lowering reservoirs' levels as water evaporation and consumption increased.

The unusually warm weather has continued into 2024, with the mercury rising to nearly 30 degrees Celsius in some regions in January -- temperatures usually seen in June.

Experts say climate crisis driven by human activity is boosting the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts and wildfires.

RelatedDrought in Spain 'suffocating' 80 percent of the country’s farmland
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan