Do we still need a World Hijab Day? Have we, as a collective humanity, achieved its purpose? Well, that depends on what its purpose is.

According to WHD founder Nazma Khan, whom I interviewed a few years ago, the mission of WHD is to "create a more peaceful world where global citizens respect each other through religious tolerance and understanding. The message is consistent and will not change until we break the stereotypes faced by those wearing the hijab."

Khan, who moved to the United States from Bangladesh, founded WHD in 2013 after she faced harassment for wearing her hijab in college, a few years after 9/11.

"I figured the only way to end discrimination (was) if we ask our fellow sisters to experience hijab themselves," she told me.

Sadly, hijab-wearing women continue to face discrimination around the world. Last fall, French public schools banned students from wearing the abaya in class. It was the latest move in a series of clothing and hijab-related bans targeting Muslim women in the country.

And in the last three-plus months of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, there has been an uptick in harassment, discrimination, doxxing, and violence towards visible Muslims, including women who wear hijab.

So 11 years after its inception, has World Hijab Day put any sort of dent in it or sufficiently raised awareness of what it means to be a visibly Muslim woman? The answer is complicated.

Going back even further and drawing on my experience of coordinating coverage of Muslims in the US for nearly 23 years, content such as news stories, op-eds and blog posts on the politics of the hijab has always been a hot-button topic. This has held true in the public at large and within Muslim communities.

The policing of what Muslim women wear or don’t wear is still deeply embedded in the zeitgeist of our post-9/11 landscape. Why? Because choosing to be visibly Muslim is a powerful decision and statement (regardless if that is a Muslim woman’s intention).

Hijabis are often in the crosshairs of targeted harassment. They can draw unnecessary attention, and suffer from constant stereotyping.

As my Haute Hijab team member Noor Suleiman writes, "I’ve grown to *love* being visibly Muslim – and I recognise that this is partly because of my personality and environment, and that isn’t the case for every woman.

"It can absolutely be exhausting to feel like you have to represent an entire (extremely diverse) religion, especially in our post 9/11 post-Trump world where bigotry runs rampant. It can certainly be unsafe in some areas."

World Hijab Day seeks to mitigate such challenging experiences and the targeting (whether through microaggressions or worse) that many Muslim women face through one of its key activities: inviting non-Muslim women to temporarily wear hijab.