Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the prime minister of Niger in the national capital, Ankara.

Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, who is also finance minister, is paying a visit to Türkiye until February 3, at the invitation of the Turkish president.

Lamine Zeine was welcomed with a ceremony at the Presidential Complex on Thursday.

Following the introduction of the delegations of the two countries, Erdogan welcomed Lamine Zeine.

The two leaders have a meeting that addressed “political and economic relations between Türkiye and Niger, the fight against terrorism, as well as regional and global issues," Türkiye's Communications Directorate wrote on X.