On February 8, millions of Pakistanis will head to the polls to vote the next administration into power. It has been a long and exhausting wait for the South Asian nation.

For months, human rights groups and international monitors have cast doubt over the integrity of the polls, pointing to the exclusion of Pakistan’s largest political party and excessive curbs on media freedoms. Plenty suggests a departure from "free and fair" elections next week.

Pakistan failed to hold elections in mid-November last year, and its most popular party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – is effectively barred from campaigning in full-swing.

Days before the February vote, PTI chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a staunch critic of the United States, was handed two separate jail sentences on allegations of corruption and leaking state secrets.

Pakistan’s Election Commission and its top court are also under significant pressure from parties to ensure a "level playing field" for all, following an increase in arbitrary arrests and perceived institutional partisanship. The West, led by the United States, has significant stakes in how the election unfolds and what comes next for Pakistan.

For Washington, the polls could offer an opportunity to temper perceptions of political meddling in Pakistan.

Bilateral ties have been strained since the vote of no confidence was passed against ousted premier Imran Khan in early 2022, prompting him to blame the US for influencing the vote and leading a "regime change" conspiracy against his government.

That narrative gained traction with Khan’s voter base, shot up his approval rating, and has helped maintain public scepticism of US policy intent.

Though Pakistan’s National Security Committee found no evidence of a US conspiracy, a secret cable published by The Intercept confirmed US pressure to remove Khan, damaging public credibility further.

The February elections make it possible for Washington to engage with a coalition that is less suspicious of its motives. After all, Khan faces disqualification from polls, and his party is in no position to contest as a united front.

This gives a boost to the center-right party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which is now positioned as the frontrunner to secure one of two outcomes in the February vote: win the general election or land a hefty stake in any ruling coalition.

Three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by Pakistan’s top court after the Panama Papers case sparked additional investigation into his assets, is the face of a resurgent PML-N. Sharif is back from a self-imposed exile in London, and has been exonerated from major corruption charges following, what his critics say, was a rapprochement with the military. With his harshest critic behind bars, Sharif faces little opposition to his election bid and is keen to revive PML-N’s fortunes.