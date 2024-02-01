Kosovo has adopted the euro for cash and payment transactions, effectively eliminating the Serbian dinar, despite concerns expressed by ethnic Serbs living in the country's north.

But Kosovo Serbs in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica carried on using Serbian dinars on Thursday after the government said it would allow a transitional phase before the currency is fully outlawed.

The Central Bank announced the decision on January 18, saying currencies other than the euro can only be used in Kosovo for physical safekeeping or bank accounts from February 1.

The move sparked outrage because, until now, ethnic Serb communities in Kosovo had used the dinar, the official currency of neighbouring Serbia, in both state and commercial institutions.

Many local Serbs have an attachment or even allegiance to Serbia.

"No one tells us anything about this. We only hear about it through the media. Nobody tells us what will happen. I anticipate that it will be resolved quickly, as we need to receive our pension within 10 days,” Stanica Trajkovic, a local Serb living near the capital Pristina, told Anadolu Agency.

Rising tensions

Earlier on Wednesday, Kosovo's First Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi said at a press conference that the government will focus entirely on informing businesses and citizens in the process, which he called the “transitional phase.”