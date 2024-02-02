The world is not moving fast enough to help Sudan or its children. In an effort to raise awareness about the country's plight, Fatma Naib has penned a four-part series on her experiences with Sudan and its people, as a journalist, a former UN employee and a friend. In this fourth and part, she writes about Sudan's great hope - its young people and their creative talent.

Read the first part, about her journey from journalism to advocacy in Khartoum, here. The second part about Sudan's hungry children is here. The third part about Sudan's education crisis is here.

I want to dedicate my last letter to Sudan to the country's youth and all the young creative people I worked with, including my team. The youth of Sudan are the pulse of the country and the ones who reflect its mood and direction across all 18 states.

I witnessed the journey they went on from the onset of the revolution that toppled Omar al Bashir's 30-year-old rule in 2019.

It was a turbulent time full of uncertainty, but it was also a time where a creativity revolution was unleashed. People were using art as a peaceful means to express themselves and tell their stories. Many of these were stories of peace, love, justice, solidarity and accountability, yearning for madaneya or madaneyao, civilian-led rule.

The massacre and its aftermath

All of those dreams were shattered on June 3, 2019. People marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and preparing to celebrate Eid al Fitr were massacred outside the defence ministry's headquarters, after being told to disperse and end their sit-in.

No one was ever held accountable for the dozens of deaths, and all of my friends and colleagues were affected deeply by the massacre, directly and indirectly. This violence was followed by a period of mourning and trauma that I don't think anyone ever recovered from.

Slowly, life resumed some normalcy as a political and a transitional government was formed. There was a glimpse of hope, but it was short-liveddue to the October 2021 military takeover. Yet, we carried on with our work and life.

‘The dream team’

Amid all of this, I worked with a team at UNICEF on creative projects to bring awareness and education to the public about children's issues.

After months of recruitment, I helped assemble a dream team of passionate Sudanese women and American media professional Aaliyah Madyun.

Each member brought unique skills and perspectives, shaping our strategies and enriching our work with children in Sudan. With Madyun and Mai El Shoush’s broadcast journalism background, Reem Abbas seasoned journalism experience, Iman Mustafa's digital expertise, and Hadeel Agab’s focus on youth engagement, we achieved remarkable results.

Working with this exceptional team challenged me to become a better leader and more compassionate human being. This era was marked by achievements, ups, downs, camaraderie and a shared passion for making a difference.

When the pandemic hit, the dream team slowly began to disband, until it was just myself and Reem Abbas standing, before I finally left in 2022, and Abbas in 2023.

Children’s Filmmaking Initiative

During my time in Sudan I met and worked with many talented, driven and creative young people. One of the most memorable projects we worked on was the Children's Filmmaking Initiative, founded by filmmaker Mosab Hassouna.

His vision was to use filmmaking to support children and create a new generation of youth filmmakers, using storytelling as a form of healing and connecting.

The initiative aimed to empower children by teaching them how to tell their own stories through film screenings and workshops. We even created a film festival to showcase the children's hard work. The partnership was a huge success, and it helped to give a voice to children who often go marginalised and unheard in Sudan.

To gain insights into the creative industry ecosystem in Sudan, my team partnered with young media houses. This collaboration opened doors to various projects and forums, including those highlighted below.

Music, poetry, and songs are part of the Sudanese fabric. It's a language that speaks to the people's hearts and a rhythm that pulses through their veins. So, it was very natural for me to use music as a way to advocate to the mainstream when talking about rights, specifically children's rights.

Music and art to promote child rights

As part of a UNICEF Sudan campaign about children's rights, the song "Tamam'' was born, which means "okay" or "cool" in Arabic. In 2019, the team led by Idreesy Koum from El Mastaba worked with 14-year-old Nada Juneid, on a girl child empowerment letter to society. The song was played on the radio and did really well.

A second song was part of a back-to-school campaign and used "Hodana." We updated this classic, well-known Sudanese song by Abdel Muneim Abu Sam with new messaging while keeping the same melody and working with the original artist and UNICEF Sudan National Ambassador Maha Jaafar, a singer, actress and famous YouTuber.

This video was important because it marked the reopening of schools after a long period of closures due to the pandemic and the revolution, which affected children's education access.

Many university students were also severely affected. In 2018 when the revolution started, universities were closed for a long period of time, forcing students to postpone college for a year. When it was time to reopen, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which resulted in new closures for two to three more years.

Those who could decided to leave to pursue higher education outside Sudan, while others had to cope with three years of delays before they were able to graduate or move up a year.

Back to school

For the Hodana video, we created a second version using sign language, and turned it into a TikTok challenge led by Jaafer.

The production was in response to criticism of a lack of representation of children with disabilities, especially from the deaf community. This TikTok trend did really well, helping those who watched it in and outside of Sudan learn sign language - including my daughter Noor.

Instrumental in the sign language video was Enas Yousif, a deaf youth advocate whose dream was to create a school where children and adults can learn sign language so they can adapt to her world.

She often spoke about how isolating it is for deaf children in Sudan due to lack of inclusion in the formal education setting.

“In Port Sudan, there is only one school for deaf. The school is far from the community and children need to take unsafe roads to reach, which results in dropping out of school," Yousif said in an interview with the Malala Foundation in 2021.