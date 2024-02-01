The United States has imposed sanctions on four illegal Israeli settlers as President Joe Biden said violence against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank had reached intolerable levels.

Thursday's sanctions marked a rare US move against Israelis and came as Biden travelled to Michigan, where many in the sizable Arab American community have voiced anger over his support for Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza.

"The situation in the West Bank — in particular high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction — has reached intolerable levels and constitutes a serious threat to the peace, security and stability," Biden said in an executive order laying the groundwork for US actions.

The US State Department later announced sanctions against four Zionist settlers. Any assets they hold in the United States will be blocked, with Americans forbidden from financial transactions with them.

The four include David Chai Chasdai who is accused of leading a riot in the flashpoint town of Huwara in which Palestinian homes were torched and a Palestinian civilian killed.

Other targets included Yinon Levi, who is accused of leading a group of illegal settlers from the unauthorised outpost of Meitarim Farm who have assaulted Palestinian and Bedouin civilians, burned their fields and destroyed their property.

"Israel must do more to stop violence against civilians in the West Bank and hold accountable those responsible for it," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has repeatedly raised settler violence with Israel and leaves shortly on a new trip to the region.

Blinken warned against actions that jeopardise the eventual creation of a Palestinian state, an idea that is strongly opposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government which includes illegal settler advocates and Zionist extremists.

Israel criticised the sanctions by its close ally.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Israel had prosecuted three of the four illegal settlers but that more action was needed.

"We will not hesitate to take additional actions as necessary," he said.