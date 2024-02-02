Friday, February 2, 2024

1515GMT —Russia has refused Ukrainian requests to hand over the bodies of scores of prisoners of war whom the Kremlin claims were killed in the downing of a Russian military transport plane by Kiev's forces, a Ukrainian intelligence official said.

Andrii Yusov, the spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence, in televised remarks late Thursday reaffirmed Kiev's call for an international probe into the Jan. 24 crash inside Russia that would determine whether the Il-76 transport carried weapons or passengers along with the crew.

Russia accused Ukraine of killing its own men, while Kiev dismissed Moscow’s assertions as “rampant Russian propaganda.”

1524 GMT — Top UN court says can rule on most of Ukraine invasion case

The United Nations' top court has said it had jurisdiction to rule in most parts of a case brought by Ukraine over Russia's 2022 military campaign, with Kiev urging reparations.

Ukraine dragged Russia before the International Court of Justice only a few days after the war, seeking to battle its belligerent neighbor on all fronts, legal as well as diplomatic and military.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack on February 24, 2022, part of his reasoning was that pro-Russian people in eastern Ukraine had been "subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime".

Ukraine filed a suit at the ICJ, "emphatically denying" this and arguing that Russia's use of "genocide" as a pretext for invasion went against the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

In a preliminary ruling in March 2022, the ICJ sided with Ukraine and ordered Russia to halt its invasion immediately.

But Russia objected to this judgment, saying the ICJ, which decides on disputes between states, had no legal right to decide in this case.

The ICJ on Friday tossed out Moscow's argument, saying it did have jurisdiction to rule on this.

1434 GMT — Ukraine suspends senior defence official amid corruption probe

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has suspended a senior official while authorities investigate suspected corruption in the procurement of weapons, his ministry said.

Toomas Nakhkur, who led the Defence Ministry's Department for Technical Policy and Weapons Development, was suspended after being named an official suspect in an unspecified criminal case, the ministry wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The decision took effect on Feb. 1, it said.

1129 GMT — Macron condemns killing of French aid workers in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that two French aid workers had been killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine and condemned the attack as "outrageous".

Ukrainian officials said the two men died in a recent drone attack in southern Ukraine.

"Two French aid workers have been killed in Ukraine by a Russian strike. A cowardly and outrageous act," Macron said on X.

"My solidarity goes out to all the volunteers who are committed to helping people," he added.

Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne added: "Russia will have to answer for its crimes."

1128 GMT — Two Swiss Church Aid staff killed in Ukraine: statement

Two workers with Swiss Church Aid have been killed in an attack in southeastern Ukraine and other staff members were wounded, the non-governmental organisation said.

"A group of employees was attacked... during a humanitarian intervention" on Thursday, the aid organisation of the Protestant church in Switzerland said, without giving their nationality, adding: "Two of the team's valued colleagues tragically lost their lives and other employees were injured."

0948 GMT — Downing POW plane was 'cynical' act by Kiev: Russia

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the crash of the Il-76 military transport plane on January 24 was a result of Ukraine's "cynical" actions, the RIA news agency reported.

Moscow has accused Kiev of shooting down the plane, which was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, using US-made Patriot surface-to-air missiles.

Kiev, which is fighting Russian forces in Ukraine, has neither confirmed nor denied that it downed the plane, but has challenged details of Moscow's account and called for an international investigation.

