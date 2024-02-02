Some members of the Palestinian American community who received an invite to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have declined the invitation over their frustration with Washington's policy in the war waged by Israel on Gaza, where it has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians.

"A meeting of this nature at this moment in time is insulting and performative," a group of Palestinian American community members said in a statement on Thursday, adding they represented a majority of those invited.

Members from the Arab, Palestinian and Muslim communities in the United States, as well as anti-war activists across the country, have protested American policy in the conflict in Gaza, where about 27,000 people, more than 1 percent of Gaza's 2.3 million population, have died in Israel's assault.

"They (Blinken and President Joe Biden) show us every day whose lives they value and whose lives they consider disposable. We will not be attending this discussion which can only amount to a box-ticking exercise," the Palestinian American group said, adding it saw Washington as complicit in Israeli actions.

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The humanitarian crisis has left Gaza on the brink of starvation. The United Nations has called for a humanitarian ceasefire, which the US has opposed.

A US State Department spokesperson told reporters Blinken met with a "number of leaders" from the Palestinian American community, without specifying how many attended.

Demonstrators have also protested at Biden speeches and campaign events, including in Michigan on Thursday.

Protests demanding a ceasefire in Gaza have recently occurred across the US, including near airports and bridges in New York City and Los Angeles, vigils outside the White House and marches in Washington.

