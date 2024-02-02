Argentine police have fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters gathered outside Congress as lawmakers debated the new president's sweeping economic, social and political reform package.

Opposition legislators stormed out of the building at one point on Thursday to observe and denounce the police action but later went back inside to take their seats, and the debate resumed.

The drama unfolded on the second day of what is expected to be a marathon debate on libertarian and self-described anarcho-capitalist President Javier Milei's reform plans.

Opposition lawmakers walked out of the chamber as police put down the protests outside.

TV footage showed police firing rubber bullets and water cannons at hundreds of demonstrators opposed to the reform package.

"We cannot hold a session under these circumstances," leftist lawmaker Mariano Del Cano said as he and others left the building.

Myriam Bregman, a leftist lawmaker and former presidential hopeful, told reporters that a group of some 40 legislators urged police to stop the violence.

"They hurled gas at us, they hit us, they pushed us," said Bregman.