TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Court remands 25 Daesh suspects over attack at Istanbul church
The suspects face charges of "membership in a terrorist organisation" and "qualified intentional homicide" in a probe over the attack at Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district of Istanbul, which resulted in one fatality.
Court remands 25 Daesh suspects over attack at Istanbul church
The judicial authorities have released nine others under judicial control, signaling the continuance of a comprehensive legal inquiry into the matter. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
February 2, 2024

At least 25 people remain in custody in connection to the Santa Maria Church attack, with an additional nine suspects who have been released under judicial control, the Turkish justice minister has said.

On social media, Yilmaz Tunc on Friday outlined the developments in the ongoing investigation into the attack which occurred during a service at the Santa Maria Church in Istanbul.

Among the suspects apprehended, Tunc highlighted the alleged Daesh members Amirjon Khliqov and David Tanduev, who were involved in the incident. The 25 suspects face charges of "membership in a terrorist organisation" and "qualified intentional homicide.”

The minister also noted that the judicial authorities have released nine others under judicial control, signaling the continuance of a comprehensive legal inquiry into the matter.

RECOMMENDED

Two gunmen on Sunday opened fire on worshippers at a Catholic church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, killing Tuncer Cihan, 52.

The attack was claimed by the Daesh terror group.

RelatedDetails revealed over arrest of Istanbul church shooting suspects
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan