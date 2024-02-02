Celebrity entrepreneur Jack Ma is one of those proverbial old soldiers who might fade away momentarily but never really die.

After keeping clear of public engagements for three years for rubbing up the Chinese regulators the wrong way, the best-known capitalist from the Red Dragon seems to be making a comeback of sorts.

Late last year, he purchased shares worth $50 million in Alibaba Group Holding, a New York Stock Exchange-listed e-commerce giant that he cofounded in 1999.

The move, aimed at supporting his “flailing enterprise”, surprised many because it was his first purchase of Alibaba shares in the last eight years.

“I think it’s more about the cheap valuation of Alibaba,” Willer Chen, associate director at Hong Kong-based institutional advisory firm Forsyth Barr Asia, tells TRT World.

While the share purchase value doesn’t amount to much given the company is worth nearly $184 billion as of this writing, the transaction carried a symbolic meaning. It showed investors that Ma was still in the game and willing to take up a bolder role within the company.

“Even though he’s been backstage for a while, he still has power in terms of critical decision-making for Alibaba, such as its restructuring last year,” says Chen, while referring to the company's earlier plan to spin off its cloud business.

Ma stepped down as CEO and chairman of the company years ago and retains no executive role anymore. He isn’t even on the board of the company although he remains a major shareholder with a stake of 3.7 percent.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index puts his current net worth at $30 billion, which makes him the 49th richest person on the planet.

The surprise purchase of shares by Ma did bring some respite to the company, which has seen its market value vanish by almost 77 percent since October 2020. Its share price rose 7.3 percent in a day as investors cheered Ma’s decision to increase his stake in Alibaba.

But one-off share price surges are unlikely to turn the corner for a company that held history’s largest stock market floatation in 2014.

“It’s helpful, nevertheless, that Jack and (company chairman) Joe Tsai pledge their commitment to Alibaba to help restore confidence (and) project an image of stability. But it’s not yet having the desired effect,” says Duncan Clark, chairman of Beijing-based investment advisory firm BDA, while speaking to TRT World.

“Investors are burned by all the harsh regulations of the past few years, not to mention weak consumer spending post-Covid and the US-China tension.”

Clark, who’s the author of the book Alibaba: The House That Jack Ma Built, believes the former tour guide from Hangzhou has been “allowed a little more visibility” in the recent past after a few years of “almost complete” obscurity.

“But his words are, I think, very tightly supervised by the government. There’s clearly no warm relationship between President Xi and Jack Ma or other leading private-sector leaders,” says Clark, who also served as an adviser to Alibaba during the dot-com boom in the late 1990s.

Stepping on the dragon’s tail

Most of Ma’s current troubles seem to have originated in 2020 when he made a scathing speech criticising the regulatory overreach in China. He accused the state-owned lenders, which dominate the Chinese banking sector, of having a pawnshop mentality. By that, he meant the old-school banking that centres around collateral-based lending.

In contrast, the Ant Group in which he controlled the largest shareholding at the time operated, among other businesses, a credit service catering to the collateral-poor clientele. Ma said China’s big financial groups often “shunned” innovative firms and individuals.

Regulators in most other markets would’ve taken such criticism in their stride. But the harsh words by arguably the most recognisable face of the Chinese economy ruffled too many feathers in China.

The state came down hard on Ma and suspended the soon-to-be-held initial public offering (IPO) of Ant Group.

If the Chinese regulators had not cancelled it at the eleventh hour, the IPO would’ve fetched $37 billion and become the largest ever listing in history.

As a result, the total value of Ant Group would’ve been $316 billion, making the Chinese fintech company the world’s most valuable bank.

The official reason for the swift action against Ant Group right before its IPO was to ensure financial stability – something the Chinese government decided in 2017 was a matter of national security.

A report in the Financial Times quoted an expert at the time who said the Chinese authorities put a stop to the IPO as they sought to increase capital requirements for online lenders.

In simple words, it meant Ant Group would have to come up with substantial funds of its own to protect its borrowers from possible losses. The draft regulations showed Ant Group would need another $20 billion in capital reserves to back its existing loan book.