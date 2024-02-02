The first day of February marks World Hijab Day, dedicated to raising awareness of discrimination faced by Muslim women for their religious beliefs and emphasises the head covering as a fundamental right.

While the hijab is a common garment worn by many women for various reasons, whether religious or cultural, some hijabis still face perplexing questions about their practices. "Do you shower with it?" or "Do you sleep with it?" are among the silliest queries women often face.

Yet, for Palestinian women in Gaza, these questions reflect a harsh reality in their daily lives, more so during the ongoing war waged by Israel on Gaza, relentlessly bombing the besieged enclave and killing nearly 27,000 people since October 7, 2023.

“During the war, I wear my hijab to bed, fearing potential strikes that might force us to flee the house suddenly,” says Dana Al Ghossain, an English teacher, referring to the possibility of being seen in public without her hijab.

“I hold my children close, seeking comfort and attempt to sleep, hoping to escape this painful reality,” the mother of two tells TRT World.

Most hijabi women in Gaza share Dana’s predicament as they adjust to living under an Israeli siege, sharing small spaces with hundreds of people that give them no privacy.

It is the constant fear of potential strikes that has prompted Gaza’s women to be prepared to run or face even worse circumstances, all the while upholding their sense of modesty.

Prayer clothes as wartime companion

Most Muslim women also have, in Gaza, a two-piece prayer robe known as ‘isdal’ or ‘toub salah’ - which covers the entire body except the face during prayers.