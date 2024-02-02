Türkiye's exports hit a record level for January with $20.03 billion, increasing by 3.6 percent yearly, the Turkish trade minister has announced.

Imports of the country dropped by 22 percent in January versus the same month last year to $26.2 billion, Omer Bolat announced in a news conference in Istanbul, on Friday.

The country's foreign trade gap narrowed by 57 percent in January year-on-year, he said.

The export-import coverage ratio improved by 18.9 percent to 76.4 percent in the first month of 2024, the minister stressed.

Türkiye's exports in 2023

Türkiye's exports in 2023 hit a record high of $255.8 billion, ticking up 0.6 percent from the previous year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"Thus, the figure surpassed our medium-term program's target of $255 billion," Erdogan told a news conference in Istanbul on the preliminary foreign trade data.