The United Nations, its member states and regional organisations, are set to meet in Doha, Qatar, on February 18-19 to discuss the future of Afghanistan where relief groups warn that a large number of citizens need international assistance.

The meeting is similar to what took place last year but it will see a new participant this time - Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which took control of Kabul in August 2021.

Inviting the group, which is still struggling for formal recognition as the ruler of Afghanistan, to the meeting signals a shift in the attitude of the international community.

On January 29, officials from China, Russia, and Iran as well as India and Indonesia met in Kabul for The Afghanistan Regional Cooperation Initiative, marking a crucial step in the Taliban's diplomatic engagements.

Lately, the Taliban have engaged in regional discussions with key players like Norway, which spends substantial sums on developmental aid for poor countries.

“After the withdrawal of international forces, most of the countries, especially the West, have turned a deaf ear to the crises in Afghanistan,” Irfan Yar, counter-terrorism analyst and founder of the Afghanistan Security Institute, told TRT World.

“Isolating Afghanistan is neither in the interest of the Afghan people nor that of the international community; engaging with the Taliban officially will facilitate more channels of communication, thus leading to higher chances of cooperating with the international community.”

China, which has not formally recognised the Taliban government, has nevertheless engaged Kabul diplomatically. On January 31, Beijing received Taliban government’s ambassador Asadullah Bilal Karimi who presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This nuanced diplomatic dance raises pertinent questions about the evolving dynamics where the international community is flirting with the idea of recognising the Taliban government, experts say.

A difficult diplomatic route

“I do not feel, despite their ongoing relations, that many regional capitals are willing to grant the Taliban explicit recognition as of yet,” says Ibraheem Bahiss, an analyst with Crisis Group's Asia Program.

“However, the increasing normalisation between Kabul and regional capitals means that most regional capitals are not allowing the issue of non-recognition to hinder their relations with Kabul.”

In the most likely scenario, the Taliban's government might gain recognition in the long term from regional capitals, but that will likely be an implicit recognition, hinging on the evolving ties with Kabul, Bahiss added.

As the UN prepares for the upcoming Doha meeting, the agenda features contentious issues such as the appointment of a special UN envoy for Afghanistan, a move that has been rejected by the Taliban, and the development of a strategy for lasting peace.

The appointment of the special UN envoy, according to insiders, is aimed at giving the international community access to Afghanistan irrespective of the Taliban's formal recognition.

However, the spotlight remains on the complexities surrounding the diplomatic acceptance of the Taliban government.

The Taliban had protested for not being invited to several international events including the environmental summit COP28 even though experts warn severe droughts have caused a food crisis in Afghanistan.