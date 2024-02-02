WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli bombs separate 17,000 Gaza children from families — UNICEF
UNICEF warns of a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, revealing 17,000 children unaccompanied amid relentless attacks, highlighting their innocence and urgent mental health needs.
Israeli bombs separate 17,000 Gaza children from families — UNICEF
Children in Gaza / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 2, 2024

UNICEF on Friday said that amid the dead from daily attacks in Gaza and the fog of war, tens of thousands of minors are unaccompanied or separated from their families.

"Our estimates indicate that 17,000 children in Gaza are unaccompanied or separated from their families," Jonathan Crickx, UNICEF’s top spokesman in the state of Palestine, told a UN briefing in Geneva.

"These children have nothing to do with this conflict yet they are suffering," Crickx stressed.

He also underlined that after nearly four months of relentless attacks, all the children in the enclave are believed to need mental health support.

Related'Horrific': 160 children died every day in Palestine in December 2023
RECOMMENDED

500,000 children need mental help

Before the war began on October 7, half a million children were already in need of mental help but today all of them, more than 1 million children, need mental support, he added.

Israel last October launched a deadly attack on Gaza, to date killing at least 27,019 Palestinians and injuring 66,139. It followed an attack by Palestinian group Hamas in which 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Related'Unimaginable challenges': Nearly 20,000 babies born during Gaza war: UN
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan