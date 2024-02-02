Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned against any possible attack by the United States in retaliation for a strike that killed three American troops stationed on the Jordan-Syria border.

"We have said many times that we will not be the initiator of any war, but if a country, a cruel force wants to bully, the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond firmly," Raisi said during a trip to the southern province of Hormozgan on Friday.

Iran's "military power in the region was not and is not a threat to any country," but a source of security that countries in the region can rely on and trust, he said.

"Today, the enemy has no ability to do anything against us; because they know that our forces are powerful and capable."

The death of the American soldiers in a drone strike at a base in Jordan on Sunday marked the first US military losses in the region since the Israel's war on Gaza broke out on October 7.

'Multiple actions'

US President Joe Biden has blamed "radical Iran-backed militant groups" for the attack.