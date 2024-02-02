German workers have staged a warning strike bringing public transport to a standstill in more than 80 cities across the country.

On Friday, bus, tram, and underground services were severely disrupted in major cities, including Cologne, Frankfurt, and Hamburg, causing traffic jams during the morning rush hour.

Due to the one-day strike, many commuters turned to alternative methods to get to work, by taking their cars, riding bikes, or e-scooters.

According to the Verdi trade union, which called for the strike, approximately 90,000 public transport workers are participating in the strike across 15 federal states, with the sole exception of Bavaria.