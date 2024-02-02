A court in Georgia has ordered five days' detention for a woman who defaced a religious icon depicting Soviet leader Josef Stalin, an act which ignited large protests last month in the capital Tbilisi.

The Georgian Young Lawyers' Association, who defended the woman, Nata Peradze, could not be immediately reached by phone, but told local agency InterPressNews on Friday that she was jailed on petty hooliganism charges, an administrative offence.

The news agency did not say what was her lawyers' line of defence.

A thousands-strong protest erupted in mid-January to demand harsh punishment for Peradze.

She was accused of splashing blue paint onto an icon on display in Tbilisi's Holy Trinity Cathedral in an act of protest that exposed deep divisions in Georgia over the former Soviet dictator's legacy in his homeland.