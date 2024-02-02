After largely withdrawing from parts of Palestine's Gaza City and North Gaza governorate, the Israeli military has left behind widespread destruction.

Documenting the extent of the devastation affecting residential areas, a team from Anadolu captured harrowing scenes on Friday.

Hundreds of homes have been demolished, with those left standing bearing significant damage, turning the areas into ghost towns.

In regions where many buildings lie in ruins and numerous residences suffer severe damage, collapsed skyscrapers and buildings have formed massive piles of rubble.

The towering heaps of debris from the demolished skyscrapers around the Shati Refugee Camp, housing government institutions, in Al Makusi area, showcase the scale of the attacks.

It was also documented that the mosques in the region were also demolished, alongside a health center operated by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA at the same location.

In areas where streets have been excavated with bulldozers, the complete destruction of infrastructure is evident, with sewage water flowing through the streets, and accumulated debris and garbage posing health and environmental hazards.

'Ghost city'

Residents of Al Makusi describe the region as a "ghost city" following the withdrawal of the Israeli army.

Once a vibrant hub of life, commerce, and entertainment, the "General Security" zone now lies in ruins.

Hebrew expressions and words written by Israeli soldiers are observed on walls, bearing witness to the brutality of the attacks.

As the region's inhabitants return home following the Israeli withdrawal, their attempts to find their homes are greeted with shock.

The residents believe that it will take many years to clear the rubble of destroyed homes, commercial and economic institutions, schools, and places of worship and rebuild them.