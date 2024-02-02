At least thirty-nine people were killed and dozens of others were wounded when violence broke out between rival groups of cattle herders in South Sudan, officials have said.

The clashes on Wednesday resulted in 19 deaths among herders from northwest Warrap, the state's information minister William Wol Mayom Bol said on Friday, adding that 17 people were injured in the violence.

"When we learned of the attack, the government of Warrap state dispatched two committees" to the area to lower tensions and protect civilians, he added.

The casualty toll in neighboring Lake State was "20 people killed, 36 wounded and one person is still missing," said police spokesman Major Elijah Mabor Makuac.

Makuac said the clashes had become a yearly occurrence, with rival cattle herding communities from the two states clashing for resources every dry season.