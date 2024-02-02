India will start withdrawing its troops deployed in the Maldives from next month, Male's foreign ministry has said after talks.

Male's foreign ministry said on Friday that New Delhi had agreed at talks in the Indian capital to start pulling out its 89 personnel by March 10 and complete the process within two months.

New Delhi considers the strategically located Indian Ocean archipelago - which straddles key global shipping lanes - to be within its sphere of influence.

But the Maldives has actively realigned itself with China after September's election of new President Mohamed Muizzu, who demanded the Indian troops leave.

The troops are deployed to operate three Indian-donated maritime reconnaissance aircraft, two helicopters, and a fixed-wing plane which have also been used for medical evacuations from remote islets scattered for some 800 kilometers (500 miles) across the equator.

The two sides had "reviewed" their cooperation with a view to "enhancing" their partnership in defence, security, and other fields, the Maldivian foreign ministry statement said.

