Hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas are now at an advanced stage, with Hamas continuing to push for a full and immediate ceasefire. But press reports abound about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hesitation to accept a deal.

As the US continues to become ever more mired in the regional tensions resulting from Israel's war on Gaza, many wonder if the decades-long relationship between US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu will be strong enough to push through an agreement.

But while the relationship indeed goes back to a time when both politicians were starting to rise in their careers, it has not always been a positive one. And in the last several months, tensions between Biden and Netanyahu have reached levels of acrimony previously unseen.

For example, after a frustrating phone call in December where Biden attempted in vain to convince Netanyahu to release tax revenues that Israel was withholding to the Palestinian Authority, Biden reportedly abruptly ended the call and did not talk to Netanyahu for weeks.

However, tensions between the two leaders are far from new. In 2010, when then-Vice President Biden went to Israel to restart peace talks between Netanyahu’s government and the Palestinian Authority, he was met with Israel’s announcement of plans to build 1,600 new housing units in East Jerusalem.

The move infuriated Biden at the time and scuttled any hopes for progress in the talks. More recently, in early 2023, Netanyahu moved to weaken Israel’s judiciary system in what many believed was an attempt to keep himself out of jail.

Biden publicly admonished the move, distancing himself from the prime minister and refusing to extend him an invitation to the White House for months. Instead, Biden met Netanyahu for the first time in his presidency on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Those who know both men describe their relationship as one not based on mutual admiration, but rather mutual respect. Both have spent decades in public service and Biden shares Netanyahu’s dedication to the State of Israel - although Netanyahu is often accused of putting his own political interests above those of the country he serves.

It is that dedication to Israel, which Biden speaks of often as stemming from a meeting he had in 1973 as a first-year senator with then PM Golda Meir, which drives the president to stand by the nation - even when his patience with Netanyahu runs out, time and again.

Combined with historical bi-partisan support in the US for Israel, any US president is compelled to provide unwavering support, regardless of who sits in the prime minister’s office.