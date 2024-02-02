WORLD
Russian PM: Economic impact of AI in Russia to exceed $110B by 2030
Russia is one of the three world leaders in the development of digital technologies and is actively developing its artificial intelligence models, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.
Russian companies have been launching several artificial intelligence platforms. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
February 2, 2024

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said that the economic effect of the introduction of AI technologies in Russia has already reached some 1 trillion roubles ($11 billion), and by 2030 it will exceed 10 trillion roubles ($110 billion).

"This indicator will add almost 6 percent to GDP to the Russian economy," Mishustin said on Friday at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2024 forum in Kazakh city of Almaty.

According to Mishustin, Russia is one of the three world leaders in the development of digital technologies and is actively developing its artificial intelligence models.

Difference in approaches

Mishustin has also said that Russian and Western artificial intelligence (AI) have different pictures of the world. The difference in approaches makes impossible using the Western AI in the process of decision making, he added.

"Artificial intelligence thinking depends on the training dataset and reflects the specifics of the country of origin. So, in the 'brains' of the Russian GigaChat and the Western ChatGPT, there are actually different pictures of the world. Different understanding of what is good and what is bad. And when allowing AI solutions to critically important industries - for example, science, medicine, industry - it is important to use models that meet country's own national interests. And we take this into account," he emphasized.

Russian companies have been launching several artificial intelligence platforms, the biggest projects are Alice of Yandex IT company and GigaChat of Sber conglomerate, consisting of bank, insurance, IT, and other companies.

The Russian AI's help users by answering their questions, following instructions, or just communicating with them.

However, they do not talk politics and their capabilities in other languages than Russian are limited.

