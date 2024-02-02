The UN food agency has said it has received reports of people dying from starvation in Sudan, where raging fighting between rival generals is hampering the distribution of aid and food supplies to those most hungry.

"At the moment, 18 million people were facing acute food insecurity, twice as many as a year earlier," Leni Kinzli, the UN agency’s spokesperson in Sudan, told a press briefing in Geneva on Friday.

"Hunger would increase from May on, when the lean season started, and crops became less available."

She cited reports of people “dying of starvation, but those reports had to be corroborated. Millions of people could soon slip into the catastrophic levels of hunger, which could be described as famine."

She called on parties to the "gruesome" conflict, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to provide "unimpeded, unobstructed, safe access" for humanitarian agencies to people in need.

Some 3.6 million children under age 5 are suffering from acute malnutrition, she said, adding that the exact number of hungry children is "impossible" to know due to the lack of access to the most affected areas.