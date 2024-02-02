Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed former Amazon senior economist Fatih Karahan as the new head of the Central Bank.

Karahan replaces Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former Wall Street executive who earlier on Friday said in a statement that she had "requested from the president to be pardoned" from her duties.

Erkan, in a post on social media platform X on Friday, reminded that she has been serving as the Governor of Türkiye's Central Bank since June 8, 2023.

"In order to serve our state and nation, I have worked tirelessly day and night. At this point, our economic program has started to bear fruit. The increase in our reserves, economic indicators, and indicators of the main trend of inflation are evidence of this success."