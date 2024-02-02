TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ex-Amazon economist Fatih Karahan is new Turkish Central Bank chief
President Erdogan appoints Fatih Karahan as new central bank chief, replacing Hafize Gaye Erkan with the former Amazon economist, according to official gazette.
Ex-Amazon economist Fatih Karahan is new Turkish Central Bank chief
Fatih Karahan replaces Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former Wall Street executive.  / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
February 2, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed former Amazon senior economist Fatih Karahan as the new head of the Central Bank.

Karahan replaces Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former Wall Street executive who earlier on Friday said in a statement that she had "requested from the president to be pardoned" from her duties.

Erkan, in a post on social media platform X on Friday, reminded that she has been serving as the Governor of Türkiye's Central Bank since June 8, 2023.

"In order to serve our state and nation, I have worked tirelessly day and night. At this point, our economic program has started to bear fruit. The increase in our reserves, economic indicators, and indicators of the main trend of inflation are evidence of this success."

RECOMMENDED

"I owe my gratitude to the Minister of Treasury and Finance, who enabled me to experience the pride of being the first female governor of Türkiye's Central Bank and to my colleagues whom I have been working together for almost 9 months with great dedication day and night," she added.

Karahan, 42, was deputy governor of the bank since July 28. He graduated from the mathematics and industrial engineering department at Türkiye's Bogazici University and has a doctoral degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

He previously served as an economist, a team leader of labor and product market studies and a monetary policy advisor with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Serving also as a lecturer at Columbia and New York Universities, he became a senior economist at Amazon and was appointed principal economist with the company.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory