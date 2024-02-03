Saturday, February 3, 2024

1547 GMT — Ukrainian shelling that hit a bakery in the eastern occupied city of Lysychansk has killed at least eight people and wounded 10 others, Moscow-installed authorities said.

They believed there were more dead under a bakery that was struck, Natalia Pashchenko, the Russian-installed health minister of the occupied Lugansk region, posted on Telegram.

The TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies quoted a local Moscow-installed police source as saying "up to 40 people could be under the rubble."

1436 GMT — Russia’s Lukoil: Volgograd refinery working as normal after fire

Volgograd oil refinery in southern Russia is working as normal following a fire, oil producer Lukoil, which owns the refinery, has said.

A fire was extinguished at the refinery on Saturday following a drone attack, local authorities said earlier.

1356 GMT — Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' wives

Russian police have released about 20 reporters, including an AFP journalist, who had been detained at a protest in Moscow by wives of men mobilised to fight in Ukraine.

The women have staged rare protests outside the Kremlin walls for weeks — an uncomfortable movement for the authorities that has so far not been put down.

Police had detained the group of Russian and foreign reporters — all men — and took them to a police station earlier on Saturday.

The group had been arrested outside Red Square as they covered and filmed the women, who were demanding their partners be brought home from Ukraine.

1123 GMT — Polish president criticised for doubting Ukraine can retake Crimea

Poland's president declared he has always been unwavering in his support for Ukraine after coming under strong criticism for saying he was unsure whether Kiev would be able to regain control over Russian-occupied Crimea.

Warsaw has been one of Kiev's staunchest supporters since Russia's February 2022 invasion and has said Ukraine must regain control over all of its territory in order to deter Moscow from further aggression.

President Andrzej Duda reiterated this position during an interview on YouTube channel Kanal Zero late on Friday. However, when asked if he believed Ukraine would really be able to retake Crimea, he said, "It is hard for me to answer that question".

"I don't know if (Ukraine) will regain Crimea, but I believe it will regain Donetsk and Luhansk," he said.

0639 GMT — Russian drones target Ukraine, hitting energy facilities: Kiev

Ukraine's air defences have downed nine of 14 Russian drones in an overnight attack that hit energy infrastructure in the city of Kryvyi Rih, the air force and regional officials said.

It is the second drone attack in two days on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.