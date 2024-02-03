The head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniya, has said that the Palestinian resistance group's "consideration for a ceasefire proposal in Gaza revolves around bringing an end to the aggression."

The comments came on Friday during "communication" between Haniya and Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al Nakhala, according to a statement by Hamas viewed by Anadolu Agency.

Hamas said that during the communication, "the field and political developments in our Palestinian arena, especially the Battle of the Al Aqsa Flood, were reviewed."

"Consultations were held regarding initiatives to end the aggression on Gaza, emphasising that the study of the new proposal for a ceasefire is based on the premise that any negotiations should lead to the complete cessation of the aggression," added Islamic Jihad.

Haniya, in a separate statement by Hamas, maintained communication with Deputy Secretary-General of the Popular Front, Jameel Mezher, where they reviewed "the developments of the Battle of the Al Aqsa Flood and held consultations regarding the new proposal resulting from the Paris meeting for a ceasefire."

The statement reaffirmed "the stance of the resistance factions, emphasising the necessity for any negotiations to lead to the complete cessation of the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation army outside the strip, the return of the displaced to their homes, lifting the siege, reconstruction, and the entry of all life requirements, along with the completion of a serious and rewarding exchange deal."

It added that "it was indicated that the resistance revolves around the interest of our people and its protection and the investment of its heroic steadfastness and immense sacrifices."

Paris proposal